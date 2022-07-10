It was a violent conclusion to Easton's Heritage Day.
Gunfire erupted downtown around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. One person was reportedly hit, according to emergency dispatchers.
Northampton Street was sealed off with crime tape near Second Street.
Authorities said the gunshot victim is expected to survive. We're told that person was not cooperating with investigators.
Police were seen placing down numerous evidence markers on the street. One evidence marker was seen on an antique pickup truck.
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates on this breaking story.