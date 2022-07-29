ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Less than 24 hours after a man was shot and killed on West Allen Street in Allentown, gunfire erupted again – this time in broad daylight.

A neighbor said 35 shots were fired on that same block Friday afternoon, and although nobody was hit, people on that block say they are tired of living in fear.

The neighbor, Millie Canales, said that while she didn’t believe anyone was physically hurt, she knows for a fact that they’re hurting inside.

“I’m on my porch, talking to my neighbors, and all of a sudden it went, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop,’” Canales said.

She said she heard about 35 gunshots, all in broad daylight.

“People were running, people were scared,” she said. “It was so chaotic. People were shaking.

“When we talk about, ‘Was anybody hurt,’ there’s a lot of people hurting,” she said. “There’s a lot of people grieving.”

The incident was less than 24 hours from an incident the night before that took the life of Tywon Abner, 34,

“This has got to stop,” Canales said. “No more mothers should have to feel the loss of her son.”

She has has lived in that area of Allentown since 2001 and says the neighborhood she once knew just isn't the same.

"Those of us who invested in the neighborhood, who live here, who have been living here for years," Canales said. "We get labeled as a bad neighborhood for things that aren't associated with us."

Canales and the neighbors she's known for years are determined to get it back to the safe place they called home.

"We're gonna show you that we are a united community,” she said. “There's no reason we can't stick together and have this not happen again."

One of the ways she said she’s going to get that neighborhood back is with a block party on Tuesday.

She said it’s going to be the first step in getting neighbors together again.

Police said late Friday night that shots were fired around 4:15 p.m., but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 610-437-7721.