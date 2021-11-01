Shooting

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Gunshots hit a vehicle and a passenger inside on a Northampton County road over the weekend.

Two women called police around 12:15 a.m. Saturday after their vehicle was struck by gunfire, injuring one of the women, state police said in a news release.

The driver said she was going south in the 6000 block of Weaversville Road in East Allen Township when at least one gunshot hit the front, passenger-side door, went through the door, and hit the passenger, police said.

The 24-year-old Allentown woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken to the hospital, police said.

State police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-861-2026.

