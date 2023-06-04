ALLENTOWN. Pa. - In south Allentown, the parking lot of an auto parts store was turned into a crime scene after apparent gunfire Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the Auto Zone between South 4th and 5th streets around 4 p.m.

The property was then sealed off with police tape.

It appears shots were fired, because there were shell casings at the scene.

Officers were outside the store for over two hours talking with witnesses and collecting evidence.

"I'm not surprised because there are shootings around, there are fights. It's hectic now. This side used to be really, really quiet. Now it's just getting out of hand," said neighbor Pattie Brown.

"There's a lot of stuff that keeps going on down here," said another neighbor, Cheryl Newhard. "Every time you turn around there's something new going on."

A single sneaker was seen on the hood of one of the police vehicles.

Allentown police said, "We are actively investigating an incident on South 4th Street; we are not releasing any further information at this time."