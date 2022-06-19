CATASAUQUA, Pa. -- Reports of gunfire in Catasauqua Park disrupted a quiet Father's Day evening.
It all started around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the area of the park off of St. John Street.
Emergency dispatchers said police were called to the park for reports of shots fired.
Police rushed to the scene, and the area was sealed off with crime tape.
A photographer for 69 News at the scene captured video of two people being taken into custody.
He said it appears that no one was shot, but authorities have not confirmed that information.
A K-9 was seen searching the area of the park.
There's also no word on what may have sparked the apparent gunfire.