WHITEHALL TWP. -- People who were inside the Lehigh Valley Mall when shots rang out Saturday afternoon couldn't believe it was actually happening.
People were walking around enjoying a nice time when all of a sudden the unthinkable happened and gunfire erupted.
Many ducked for cover while others tried to get out of the mall as quickly as possible.
Darcy Myers and Christopher Okula never expected a simple trip to the mall to turn into something they will never be able to forget.
"We heard 3 shots go off and we ran to the bathroom with a bunch of people and a bunch of kids in there," Okula said. "It was quite scary. People were scattering everywhere; people running everywhere."
Another shopper, Lucy Usoyan, said, "I'm really still in shock. I don't know how to react. I thought it was some kind of prank. Kids were really scared that's what makes me really upset; they were crying they were really upset."
Others all said the same thing -- that they could not believe this was happening. One man had just gotten off the phone with his wife who was stuck inside the back room of the Disney store with her granddaughter. He was so worried about them and when they'd get out and get home safely.
Many others were too shaken up to go on camera with 69 News, but were just relieved it was finally over and nobody was hurt.
"At first, I didn't know if it was real or not, but then realized it was really real," Myers said.