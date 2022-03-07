Giant tree down across Parkway Road in South Whitehall

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Gusty storms have knocked out power to thousands of people in the Lehigh Valley and the surrounding areas Monday night.

The weather took a turn after hitting record-high temperatures earlier Monday.

About 10,000 homes and businesses were without power in Lehigh and Northampton counties. Up in the Poconos, some 5,000 were without power in Monroe County.

Add up the surrounding counties, and there are several thousand more without power Monday night.

We've heard several reports of downed wires and trees.

In South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, a giant tree was down across Parkway Road. The road is blocked while crews with chainsaws work to get it out of there.

