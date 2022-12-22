ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday was anything but a typical school day for students at Sheridan Elementary.
"Looking at the kids' faces as they walked in this morning, their eyes were sparkling," said Sheridan Elementary Principal Peter Shahba.
Their eyes were sparkling because their gym became a winter wonderland created just for them.
"We have different stations where kids are engaging with their teachers or their community leaders as well, from making an ornament, getting a picture printed for their family," said Sheridan Elementary Community School Coordinator Nancy Ruiz.
Crafts, games, and the big guy! Every child got a chance to meet with Santa and receive a very special gift.
"It's overwhelming in a good way, full of joy, just to see their smiles and just coming together to celebrate a special time of year," Ruiz said.
It took a village to make it happen.
Capital Blue Cross partnered with the school to get over 500 presents donated. Students from Allen High School and Building 21 worked to wrap all of them, and teachers and parents decorated the gym.
Organizers say this day helped remove some of the barriers a number of the students in the school face, at least for moment.
"This highlights the importance of bringing community into schools, working with our community partners, we were able to create a fun, long-lasting memory for our students," Shahba said.