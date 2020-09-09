ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Although many are ready to shed the quarantine 15 it seems they aren't ready to return to the gym.
Tom Fenstermacher owns Steel Fitness in Allentown. He says return rates are down.
"Typically we do about 1100 visits a day and we're probably down around 350," Fenstermacher said. "To their credit, we've had a lot of our seniors come back."
A survey done by the sports review website, RunRepeat, found only 30% of gym members across the country have returned, and 20% have canceled their memberships. That's not good news for the industry.
"We believe the Lehigh Valley is saturated in the fitness market, this sort of accelerated some of the problems the industry's going to see. There's going be a thinning of the herd we feel," Fenstermacher said.
But that thinning of the herd could be good for those who make it to the other side. Fenstermacher invested $500,000 in updates during the shutdown to draw new people in.
And he is not alone. Otis McNeil actually bought Crossfit Lehigh Valley in Allentown during the pandemic.
"The opportunity was there so we hopped on it," McNeil said.
He says he has about 40 to 50 people come in a day, 50% of normal.
"It started off a little slow," McNeil said. "We manage. I mean we're not setting the world on fire but I think we're doing the right thing. We're getting people healthy."
For now, both seem hopeful they'll be the lucky ones that make it to the other side.
"I think we're on the right wave. Basically what we're trying to do is share with everyone that we're doing the right thing," McNeil said.