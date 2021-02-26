BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Habitat for Humanity took the first step Friday in making home ownership a reality for future South Bethlehem residents.
The Lehigh Valley chapter of the organization broke ground on a two-home construction project in the 600 block of William Street.
Executive Director Jessica Elliott says the land was bought years ago, but the group ran into a few roadblocks before they could move forward with construction.
Elliott says she's excited to see the project finally come to fruition.
"We're looking forward to it and the families; we already have one family approved for the property, so they're really looking forward to being part of the community," Elliott said.
The project is expected to take up to two years to complete.