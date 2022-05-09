HELLERTOWN, Pa. - An event in Northampton County hammers home an important message.

Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley held its annual "She Nailed It" competition at Morris J. Dimmick Park in Hellertown.

Teams competed to see who could hammer nails into boards the fastest.

The event supports Habitat's Women Build Initiative. The program encourages women to help build houses for low-income families.

Money raised from Monday's event will go to local homeownership programs for low-to-moderate income families. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you