HELLERTOWN, Pa. - An event in Northampton County hammers home an important message.
Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley held its annual "She Nailed It" competition at Morris J. Dimmick Park in Hellertown.
Teams competed to see who could hammer nails into boards the fastest.
The event supports Habitat's Women Build Initiative. The program encourages women to help build houses for low-income families.
Money raised from Monday's event will go to local homeownership programs for low-to-moderate income families.