SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Habitat for Humanity is expanding in the Lehigh Valley.

The nonprofit opened a second ReStore location Tuesday.

This one is inside the South Mall, off Lehigh Street in Salisbury Township.

It's a big enough space to hold plenty of gently used office furniture and other home goods that folks may need at an affordable price.

This location will be open once a month, and operation times will be posted on the group's Facebook page.

The other ReStore is on Grape Street in Whitehall.