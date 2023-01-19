WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Habitat for Humanity's "ReStore" in Lehigh County is celebrating a special birthday.

Thursday marks 10 years since the store first opened in Whitehall Township. The ReStore sells a variety of new and used building materials, appliances, and furniture.

Employees and customers celebrated the big 1-0 with games, a prize wheel, and, of course, cake.

Money from sales at the store goes toward affordable housing in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

"All the proceeds from our store go toward that mission of building homes, so, I tell people every day, the more sales we do in the store, the more homes we build," said ReStore Director David Wagar.

Since it first opened in 2013, the ReStore has helped build more than 130 homes in the area.

Wagar says they have about a dozen more in progress right now.