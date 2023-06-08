BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From nailing using a nail gun to fitting a mold, Habitat for Humanity volunteer Mike Detamore always finds his groove. In six years with Habitat he's worked in nearly every condition.

"Have you ever done it with the haze of a Canadian wildfire lingering over you?" I asked.

"No, I don't think so," he responded to my question inside a home he was working on.

With the haze of Canadian wildfire smoke still lingering, the 73-year-old and the dozen other volunteers, including 10 from Wells Fargo Bank and Habitat employees now have.

Air quality conditions remain unhealthy, including along Philip Street in South Bethlehem, where through a $45,000 Wells Fargo grant, four affordable homes are being built.

Steve DeMarchi is Habitat's Executive Director of construction.

"We let them know if you feel uncomfortable. Anybody with health conditions, anything at all, please, you know, no hard feelings to stay home where you're safe," he said.

As work for the foundation and framing continued, masks became tools of the trade for some.

Wells Fargo's Laura Haffner says helping Habitat is ingrained in the company's mission, even through hazy conditions.

"I love it. Like today I learned about framing. I have learned how to use a nail gun; a circular saw, a reciprocating saw staple gun. So, it helps me to build my skills," she said.

As for Detamore, they're skills you can clearly see.

"I like the product that these families are getting in affordable, well-built homes for their families," he said.