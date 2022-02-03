HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - The Hackettstown Police Department began implementing newly purchased Motorola body worn cameras Thursday.
The cameras will be worn by all officers on the force, according to a news release from the Hackettstown Police Department.
There are several different mounting options for the body worn cameras. Depending where the officer is assigned and/or the uniform they wear, the cameras may be displayed on the officer in different locations, police said.
The use of the body worn cameras will follow the guidelines issued by the New Jersey Attorney General along with the policies of the Hackettstown Police Department.
"Body worn camera recordings are invaluable to law enforcement for evidential purposes and have consistently demonstrated its value in the prosecution of criminal, traffic, and other related offenses, to protect personnel from false claims of misconduct and to verify officers are held to the highest of standards that the public expects and deserves," Hackettstown Police said in the news release.