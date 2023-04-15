Hail and heavy rain have pounded parts of the Lehigh Valley.

The storms led to flooding in parts of the Lehigh Valley and has led to some road closures.

In Upper Saucon Township, the area of Route 309 and West Hopewell Road was closed this afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, Interstate 78 near the Lehigh-Northampton County border was at standstill because of flooding issues.

In Lower Saucon Township, part of Route 378 was closed for a period of time from debris that flooded onto the road.

Hail fell in various areas of the Lehigh Valley -- from Salisbury Township to Wind Gap.

The NWS reports the Warning is until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, the NWS confirms between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

A 69 News viewer shard photos of hail in Salisbury Township on Saturday afternoon.

A flash flood warning for Lehigh County continues until 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with 69 News for updates.