ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pro-Football Hall of Famer is returning to his Lehigh Valley roots.

Andre Reed, who grew up in Allentown, visited the YMCA on South 15th Street Friday.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was there to cut the ribbon for his new "Read with Reed 83" room, which supports youth development programs at the YMCA.

He also read a children's book to the kids - a book based on his own life - and then shared his personal message of inspiration.

"If you ever do something good in life, if you ever have a chance to do something good for somebody else, do it. Don't hesitate. Pay it forward," Reed said.

Andre Reed is in town Saturday night too. He'll be the keynote speaker at the Greater Valley YMCA Community Gala in Upper Saucon Township.