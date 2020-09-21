Halloween candy generic
How is your town planning to celebrate Halloween? The list below shows what Trick or Treat hours will be and what events will be held in your area.

Lehigh County 

Allentown

The Halloween parade is canceled

Trick or Treat is Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Whitehall Township

Alternative to traditional Halloween-one stop shop with a maze and Halloween event. The event will be held Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park

People can also Trick or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Emmaus

The parade is canceled

Trick or Treat is on Oct. 30

There will be a reverse parade with floats at Community Park on Oct. 31

Lower Macungie Township

Trick or Treat is happening Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

The Monster Mash Halloween Bash will take place at Camp Olympic Park Saturday Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 17). Each child will take home a bag of goodies after the event. An afternoon of fun activities and Halloween-themed games will include a three-legged race, an obstacle course, and the Mummy Wrap. People can register online.

Registration is $15, limited to 60 children, and closes Oct. 1.

Upper Macungie Township

Trick or Treat is on Friday Oct. 30 with the rain date of Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Upper Saucon Township

Trick or Treat is on Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northampton County

Bethlehem

The parade is canceled, but the city is holding a virtual parade Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.

Trick or Treat is on Friday Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Easton

The Halloween parade, put on by Chamber of Commerce, is canceled.

Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nazareth

The Halloween parade is canceled, it will return in 2021

Upper Nazareth-Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Borough-Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Northampton Borough

The parade is canceled

Hellertown Borough

The parade is canceled

Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bath

The parade is canceled

Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to to 8 p.m.

Palmer Township

Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Schuylkill County

Tamaqua Borough

The parade is canceled

Montgomery County

Pennsburg

Trick or Treat is Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Carbon County

Jim Thorpe Borough

The parade is canceled

Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The borough wants people to keep it outside to help with social distancing,  and is requesting people stay within the community, according to the borough manager.

Lehighton Borough

The parade is postponed until next year

Trick or Treat is on Wednesday Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The borough is asking people to keep it outside

