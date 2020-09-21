How is your town planning to celebrate Halloween? The list below shows what Trick or Treat hours will be and what events will be held in your area.
Lehigh County
Allentown
The Halloween parade is canceled
Trick or Treat is Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Whitehall Township
Alternative to traditional Halloween-one stop shop with a maze and Halloween event. The event will be held Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Covered Bridge Park
People can also Trick or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Emmaus
The parade is canceled
Trick or Treat is on Oct. 30
There will be a reverse parade with floats at Community Park on Oct. 31
Lower Macungie Township
Trick or Treat is happening Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Monster Mash Halloween Bash will take place at Camp Olympic Park Saturday Oct. 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 17). Each child will take home a bag of goodies after the event. An afternoon of fun activities and Halloween-themed games will include a three-legged race, an obstacle course, and the Mummy Wrap. People can register online.
Registration is $15, limited to 60 children, and closes Oct. 1.
Upper Macungie Township
Trick or Treat is on Friday Oct. 30 with the rain date of Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Upper Saucon Township
Trick or Treat is on Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northampton County
Bethlehem
The parade is canceled, but the city is holding a virtual parade Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
Trick or Treat is on Friday Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Easton
The Halloween parade, put on by Chamber of Commerce, is canceled.
Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nazareth
The Halloween parade is canceled, it will return in 2021
Upper Nazareth-Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Borough-Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Northampton Borough
The parade is canceled
Hellertown Borough
The parade is canceled
Trick or Treat is on Saturday Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bath
The parade is canceled
Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to to 8 p.m.
Palmer Township
Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schuylkill County
Tamaqua Borough
The parade is canceled
Montgomery County
Pennsburg
Trick or Treat is Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Carbon County
Jim Thorpe Borough
The parade is canceled
Trick or Treat is on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The borough wants people to keep it outside to help with social distancing, and is requesting people stay within the community, according to the borough manager.
Lehighton Borough
The parade is postponed until next year
Trick or Treat is on Wednesday Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The borough is asking people to keep it outside