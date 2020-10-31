Several Halloween festivities are happening around the Lehigh Valley Saturday. 

Boo at the Zoo will take place at Lehigh Valley Zoo from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear costumes while getting candy, painting pumpkins, and more. 

Trick or Treat on the canal at Hugh Moore Park in Easton from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be Trick or Treating and you can learn about life on the canal. 

Camel's Hump Farm in Bethlehem has a night hike available through an enchanted forest. The farm asks participates to register ahead of time at victoriabastidas01@gmail.com, to let them know which time and number of people you would like to attend. Parking is limited. Hikes start at 4:00 p.m.

Emmaus Halloween Parade is drive-thru style this year. All of the floats will be set up and cars will be able to drive past and look at them. It starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Emmaus Community Park. 

Fall Fest at Flint Hill Farm. Activities include pop a pumpkin, veggie stamp art, and pumpkin painting. The fest starts at 10:00 a.m. 

