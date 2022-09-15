S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Dorney Park's Halloween Haunt is back with a vengeance for its 15th year.

"They love the new attractions and the new mazes and zones that we have every year, and they love the rides, too, right? The rides are consistent," said Ryan Eldredge, communications manager for the park. "So it's just an exciting time to be here."

The ghosts, ghouls and zombies that attract people from across the area have returned in high demand.

"We've been getting ready since early August for this, believe it or not, I mean, really, it's a year-round endeavor, but since early August," Eldredge said.

There are certain elements throughout the park that people look forward to every year, but it's the new opportunities that keep things fresh and exciting.

"For entertainment, we've got a new band, the Skeletones, for Great Pumpkin fest. And then for haunt, we've got a new maze," Eldredge said. "And then we've got Dystopia, which has the Outpost Bar that you can enjoy a drink, it's a scare zone."

And you can't have Haunt, without Dorney Park...

"I think the best part about our Haunt is that you're still at Dorney Park, right? That you still get to enjoy those rides," Eldredge said.

With enjoyment, comes an element of safety. Organizers understand leading into such a busy season that it's top priority for park-goers.

"We work really closely with a lot of local agencies. That's the first thing," Eldredge said. "The second thing is we're going to have different spots where there are outlook posts, there are areas where security will be that maybe people don't realize they're there."

He also said the park has security measures in place with the gates to help make sure people are safe.

Halloween Haunt kicks off Friday, and the Great Pumpkin Fest -- family-friendly fall activities -- starts Saturday.