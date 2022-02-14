BETHLEHEM, Pa. - You may expect to get some flowers or candy on Valentine's Day, but this is a unique kind of surprise.
IronPigs Pork Racer Hambone cruised through Lehigh Valley delivering some laughs, gifts, and lasting memories.
Mya Nice was emotional when her dad stopped by to see her at Freedom High School in Bethlehem.
The pair says they love going to watch the IronPigs play, see Hambone, and get some food.
"This is a memorable thing for someone's senior year, not everyone can say that Hambone came and said hello on Valentine's Day," said Mike Nice, Mya's father.
At Wilson Area High School in Wilson Borough, biology teacher Ashley White was taken aback yet delighted.
"This is a huge surprise, nothing that I was expecting. Oh my gosh. This is crazy. Hopefully he wants to go to some more games because we got some tickets," White said.
That was Hambone's last stop for this year's Pork-o-gram Valentine's Day surprise. Hambone and company say from laughs to happy tears, the IronPigs will keep bringing smiles to people's faces year after year.