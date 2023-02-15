BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The proposed 317-unit apartment complex that will straddle the border of Bethlehem and Allentown faces zoning hearing review on the Bethlehem side next week.

The new plan is connected to the investors behind the Martin Towers redevelopment. Zoning documents list BAHX LLC of Cedar Knolls, New Jersey, as the developer of Hanover Apartments. BAHX, a limited liability corporation, shares that address with the Herrick Company. That firm was founded by Norton Herrick, and a Norton Herrick is one of the Martin Tower investors.

A recent Bethlehem planning document related to Martin Tower includes N. Herrick of the Herrick Co. on its contact list. Zoning documents list Norton Herrick as the Hanover developer. The two projects will bring more than 1,300 apartments to Bethlehem, if approved.

69 News has contacted The Herrick Company and the Bethlehem planning department for information.

Norton Herrick founded the investment company in 1960 and is chairman and chief executive. The company has purchased, owned and sold investment properties valued at more than $5 billion total, according to its website.

Hanover Apartments, a plan for 8.7 acres where Allentown's Hanover Avenue and Bethlehem's West Broad Street meet, would include four buildings, three of them five stories high, and one of four stories. The site, a former auto dealership that is now empty but mostly paved, has two addresses: 2300 Hanover Ave. on the Allentown side, and 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

The Zoning Hearing Board will consider that plan, and others, at a 6 p.m. meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Bethlehem's Town Hall. The meeting will also be shown on the city's YouTube channel.

At a recent Bethlehem Planning Commission meeting, neighbors of the proposed apartments complained about the height of the buildings, with one woman saying, "I'll be living in a fishbowl."

Other raised concerns about traffic, noise, lights, safety and water runoff, along with issues that are not related to planning, such as barking dogs and a bigger burden on the Bethlehem Area School District.

The agenda for the Feb. 22 meeting notes a request for zoning relief from the 150-foot building length limit. Hanover Apartments buildings as proposed could be 280 feet long. The developer also wants an exemption from the requirement for first-floor commercial space.

Zoning agendas may change before the meeting. See the city website for details.