BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The 317 apartments proposed for the border between Bethlehem and Allentown face more review Wednesday, this time by Bethlehem's Zoning Hearing Board.

The plan is proposed by Norton Herrick, who is also an investor in the plan to convert the former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem into more than 1,000 housing units. Herrick's combined plans would add close to 1,400 dwellings, almost all in Bethlehem.

Most of the proposed cross-border units, to be called Hanover Apartments, are in Bethlehem, on the site of a former auto dealership. The project has two addresses: 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown, and 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.

The 8.7-acre site is vacant, but mostly paved. It is about a block south of the Lehigh Shopping Center on Union Boulevard, near a tricky intersection with Wahneta Street.

The developer is listed on city documents as BAHX LLC, which shares an address with the Herrick Company. Norton Herrick founded that company. According to the Herrick Company's website, Herrick has interests in philanthropy, entertainment, real estate, horse racing, energy and biotech, among other fields.

He makes a lot of deals. According to his profile on the company website: "He has earned the reputation as one of the fastest builders, decision makers and closers in the country."

Herrick's company has purchased, owned and sold investment properties valued at more than $5 billion total, according to the website.

Hanover Apartments would include four buildings, three of them five stories high and one of four stories.

At a recent Bethlehem Planning Commission meeting, neighbors complained about noise, safety and water runoff, along with the height of the buildings.

"I'll be living in a fishbowl," a woman said.

Issues beyond the purview of planning, such as barking dogs and more students for the Bethlehem Area School District were raised.

The project needs zoning relief from the 180-foot length limit on buildings — Hanover Apartments buildings could be as much as 290 feet long — and the requirement for commercial space on the first floor. The developer wants to have ground-level parking space.

The Zoning Hearing Board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the City Hall Rotunda. The meeting will also be streamed via Bethlehem's website.

Zoning agendas may change before the meeting. See the city's website for details.