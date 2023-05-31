BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A plan to build 317 apartments on the border of Bethlehem and Allentown, potentially blurring the line between the two cities, will go back before Bethlehem's Zoning Hearing on June 14.

Developer Norton Herrick's plan for four buildings on an 8.74-acre tract includes four parcels and has two main addresses -- 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown, and 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem. The site is a former auto dealership, vacant and mostly paved over, about a block south of the Lehigh Shopping Center.

Neighbors have complained about water runoff and traffic.

City documents list the developer as BAHX LLC, a New Jersey company that shares an office with the Herrick Co. Herrick is also an investor in the plan to turn the former site of Martin Tower, Bethlehem Steel Corp.'s headquarters, into more than 1,000 apartments. The Martin Tower and Hanover Avenue proposals would add about 1,400 residences, almost all in Bethlehem.

The Hanover Avenue development would straddle the border between Allentown and Bethlehem, but most of the property is in Bethlehem and all is in Lehigh County. The first hearing on the plan lasted more than four hours and at one point, focused on what could be considered the front of the building.

The developer is seeking relief from the 180-foot limit on buildings. The proposed apartment buildings could be as long as 290 feet. BAHX is also seeking to provide ground-level parking instead of the commercial space required by Bethlehem's zoning code.

Having parking on the first floor would allow the developer to reduce the paved area and provide more green space, according to the developer.

In addition to four apartment buildings, the plan includes amenities including a clubhouse, pool, pickleball courts and a dog park.

The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board will consider the plan at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in Town Hall. The agenda and a link to a livestream of the meeting are on the city website.

Zoning meeting agendas are subject to change.