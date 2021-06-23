Hanover Township Northampton County generic

HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Community Center on Jacksonville Road in Northampton County will soon reopen its doors.

Staff reported during Tuesday night's supervisors' meeting that a phased reopening of the facility will start July 7, beginning with the opening of the fitness center. A full reopening is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Four weeks of camp, three weeks of sports and one week of arts and crafts will begin July 26. Planning is also underway for the restart of preschool programs.

The Hanover Days Community Carnival will be Sept. 8-11 on the grounds of the community center.

Zoom meetings ending

Board Chairman John Diacogiannis announced that Tuesday night's meeting marked the last Zoom meeting, with the goal to resume in-person meetings at the municipal building.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.