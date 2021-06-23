HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Community Center on Jacksonville Road in Northampton County will soon reopen its doors.
Staff reported during Tuesday night's supervisors' meeting that a phased reopening of the facility will start July 7, beginning with the opening of the fitness center. A full reopening is scheduled for Sept. 7.
Four weeks of camp, three weeks of sports and one week of arts and crafts will begin July 26. Planning is also underway for the restart of preschool programs.
The Hanover Days Community Carnival will be Sept. 8-11 on the grounds of the community center.
Zoom meetings ending
Board Chairman John Diacogiannis announced that Tuesday night's meeting marked the last Zoom meeting, with the goal to resume in-person meetings at the municipal building.