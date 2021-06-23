HANOVER TWP., Pa. | The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night hired a Philadelphia architectural firm with geotechnical experience to evaluate three options for the municipal swimming pool.
The board unanimously agreed to pay BKP Architects $29,120 to determine the best course of action for the leaking pool, which has three cracked underground pipes and been closed since June 2019. At the board’s request, the firm will study whether it’s best to restore the 40-year-old pool, rehabilitate it following a hybrid design, or build a new one.
BKP Architects was among seven forms that responded to a call for bids. It was selected because it has a geotechnical specialist on its staff who can assess sinkholes and other issues at the site, said board Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville, who oversees the township’s public works department.
The pool advisory board, comprising Prendeville, Supervisor Susan Lawless, township Manager John Finnigan Jr., township engineer Brian Kocher and Planning Commission member Dale Traupman, was unanimous in its decision to recommend BKP, Prendeville said.
Over the course of eight weeks, BKP will look at the three options, engage the public and present its findings and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.
“We don’t know what we don’t know,” said Prendeville, adding that addressing the pool is a slow process that must be done correctly. “The last thing we want to do is build something that will fail.”