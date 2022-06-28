HANOVER TWP., Pa. – By unanimous vote, supervisors in Hanover Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday night hired a new recreation director, filling a vacancy that had been open for three months.
Supervisor John Diacogiannis announced that John Byrne was chosen as the township's choice for recreation director and would start Aug. 1, subject to background checks, at a salary of $62,500.
Nothing was mentioned about his background, although board Chairman Jack Nagle noted that he and Township Manager John J. Finnigan Jr. conducted second interviews for the position last week. He said that Byrne had impressive qualifications and "will do an outstanding job."
Asked about Byrne's professional background after the meeting, Finnigan said he was from the Mount Pocono area and has many years of national and international experience. Neither he nor members of the board offered a biography or resume.
New community pool
In other business, the board voted to approve a $6,500 payment to BKP Architects, Philadelphia — the firm overseeing the new community pool project — which is estimated to cost $5 million. The payment will help to determine accurate costs estimates for the pool, in light of rising costs for supplies, and will help in the preparation of bid documents.
BKP has said the pool and its surrounding grounds, when completed, would become an aquatic entertainment campus and could be used beyond the traditional summer water recreation season.
Features of the pool, which will be completely fenced for safety and security, will include a splash pad, slide, wading pool, underwater seating, zero-depth entry area and lanes for competitive swimming.
Other additions will include a snack stand, access for food trucks, lighting, restrooms, a dedicated area for lifeguards and their equipment, a check-in area for guests, canopy-covered areas for shade and trees that won't shed their leaves, to keep the pool clean.
The board hired BKP last June for $29,120 to determine the best course of action for the leaking 40-year-old pool on Jacksonville Road, which has cracked underground pipes and has been closed since June 2019. The township hopes to open the new pool next year.
Kenneth H. Saff Sr. Day
The board presented a proclamation in honor the 100th birthday on June 6 of Kenneth H. Saff Sr., a township resident since 1951. An Army Air Corps combat veteran of World War II, Saff flew A-20 bombers during the liberation of the Philippines. He was employed as a breeder at Lehigh Valley Dairy Farm and also worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the Army National Guard.
The board proclaimed July 1 as Kenneth H. Saff Sr. Day in the township.