HANOVER TWP., Pa. – John J. Finnigan Jr., manager of Hanover Township, Northampton County, rescinded his retirement during Tuesday night's board of supervisors meeting.
Finnigan announced his resignation at the board's April 26 meeting, saying he would serve until Aug. 31.
At that meeting, Finnigan — a former supervisor — reflected on his 22 years of service with the township, as well as the issues and challenges that the municipal government faced during that time. He also credited the dedication, teamwork and longevity of township staff for keeping operations running smoothly year-round.
But Finnigan assumed a much different posture Tuesday night, telling the board that he was wrong and that he came to realize retirement was "the easy way out." His position is "all about character," he said, noting that he always chose to not respond publicly to attacks.
Finnigan said he convinced himself over the last 28 days that notifying the board of his resignation was a mistake.
"After hours and hours of conversation with residents, business and community leaders, peers and former peers and with service individuals, I came to the realization that retiring was the easy way out," he said.
Finnigan vowed to continue his work serving the people of the township in the face of what he described as character attacks and erroneous information spread privately and at public meetings and forums.
Attending an Eagle Scout presentation this past weekend, he said he was reminded of an oft-repeated line from John F. Kennedy's inaugural address, "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."
"I do not shrink from this responsibility," Finnigan said, recalling how after the ceremony he stopped at the Spot Drive-In, where a township volunteer expressed concerns over social media posts about elected officials that the individual said go unchecked, unchallenged and never validated.
"And my conversation at the Spot further reinvigorated the fire in my gut not to succumb to a hostile environment or give up when the going gets tough," Finnigan said.
"I will not retire Aug. 31, 2022 as previously announced, but will remain as the township manager to continue to fight on the side of those same individuals I had conversation with last month," he added. "As one resident and neighbor commented to me, 'You shouldn't be able to retire.'"
The board responded to his statement with a round of applause.
The livestream for Tuesday's meeting only appeared to work for the last 10 minutes or so before the meeting was adjourned.