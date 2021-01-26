HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Hanover Township officials are hoping to get more input from the geoengineering firm hired to assess problems at the community pool, they discussed Tuesday night at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
The pool, located at the municipal complex on Jacksonville Road in Bethlehem, has been closed since June 2020 after a major leak was discovered.
Terracon, a Kansas-based engineering firm hired by officials earlier this month, determined two potential locations where a new pool could be constructed.
However, more questions remain, including whether or not the current pool – which is 39 years old — can be salvaged, and which of the two possible locations would more suitable for a new pool.
"I don't think we're going to find any pristine land to build here," said Supervisor Susan Lawless.
Lawless suggested that perhaps a pool construction consultant should be hired to look at the land.
"I'd like approval to start vetting some pool vendors," she said. "Because we don't know what land would support a pool."
Supervisor Jeffrey Warren said he didn't see the harm in reaching out to pool companies.
However, not everyone on the board was in favor of the seeking a pool vendor for consultation so soon in the discovery process.
"Why would we hire a design company if we don't know if a pool can go there?" questioned Supervisor John Nagle.
"Terracon is geotechnical. They can tell us what’s in the ground and what the ground could support," said Lawless. "So they may need a [pool] consultant to answer certain technical aspects."
Nagle expressed his displeasure with the feedback the firm has provided so far.
"I'm extremely disappointed in them," he said. "By now, I would have expected them to say, 'You can put a pool in here and here.' And all they've told us is that we've got a sinkhole here, and we've already known that."
Ultimately, the board agreed to send a letter to Terracon to request further input and information related to constructing a new pool in the rear of the parcel, one of the two potential sites.
In other business, the supervisors also provided an update on reopening the township’s community center, which does not look to be happening soon.
Supervisor Jeffrey Warren suggested that a reopening plan be put in place for which services would resume once it is safe to do so.
"In terms of planning, I don't necessarily see the harm in planning for a summer graduated reopening," he said.
Warren added that one of the first programs he would like to see return is the preschool.
"While I don’t think it [COVID-19] is going to be completely eradicated in the near future, I do think, from a trending standpoint, we are seeing the trends here in Northampton County decreasing," he said.
"I take a more cautious look at this," said Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville. "I don't know if I can hang my hat on a declining number. I think we can all agree that we're probably at the pinnacle of this thing. I don’t know how to forecast a date on this thing," he said.
Prendeville added that he would like to get the advice of a coronavirus expert on the subject matter.
"I don’t think Mr. Warren is suggesting that we open in four weeks," said Lawless. "Now with vaccinations coming online, we have some light at the end of the tunnel. I think the time to start planning right now."
While some remained optimistic about a possible June reopening, Township Manager John Finnigan said a lot of variables remain.
"I think that we're months away from putting a plan in place based on the vaccine," he said. "I think that you're going to see a spike on this based on the African variant and the European variant. I am more nervous today than I was six months ago," he added.