HANOVER TWP., Pa. – By a unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Hanover Township Planning Commission in Northampton County recommended a zoning text amendment allowing a proposed Majestic Realty development to proceed to the board of supervisors.

The development, known as the Majestic Hanover Flex Center (MHFC), calls for the construction of 10 multi-use buildings at 4300 Airport Road. The site sits near Lehigh Valley International Airport and is owned by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, from which Majestic would lease the land.

Representing the developer, Joe Uliana of J.M. Uliana & Associates and Majestic real estate broker Ed Konjoyan sought an amendment to Article VIII, Section 185-38 of the Hanover Township zoning ordinance to allow changes within the township’s Aircraft Flight Path Highway Business District (AFPHBD).

According to Uliana, the changes were necessary because the AFPHBD’s proximity to Lehigh Valley International Airport makes the proposed buildings subject to federal aviation restrictions. Despite this, Uliana said the development’s location makes it economically viable, given the recent rise in investments in the airport.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of airport-related uses,” Uliana said. “Those airport-related uses could be part-manufacturing, part-storage, part-inventory... things like that.”

As he did at the July 25 board of supervisors meeting, Uliana explained that the proposal was redesigned to minimize its impact on nearby residents since it was first presented to the township in January 2022.

Among the changes were designing truck loading docks to face inward away from a residential neighborhood, increasing setbacks to residential areas to 300 feet for property lines and 500 feet for dock doors, and directing truck traffic to Airport Road instead of Orchard Lane. Uliana also noted that certain uses that generate excessive tractor-trailer traffic – such as truck washing and cold storage facilities – would be prohibited for the site.

Planning chairman Dale Traupman repeatedly noted that the planning commission was an “advisory board” that lacked the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors’ power to make final decisions about the proposed development. Still, Traupman said Majestic’s proposal was less detrimental to the township than other developments that could be proposed for the site.

“This [proposal] actually reduces the potential of what could be built here,” Traupman said.

Some residents expressed concerns about matters such as stormwater management, noise and lighting impacts, and the proposed uses for specific buildings.

One resident expressed his concern about Majestic’s proposed conditional use change, which could eventually allow storage and warehouse facilities to occupy the entire square footage of some buildings at the site. Currently, the use is limited to 25% of a building’s square footage, and 50% if a developer obtains conditional use approval.

The planners also voted unanimously to recommend a text amendment to Article III, Section 185-22(e) of the Hanover Township zoning ordinance. According to Hanover Township engineer James Milot, this would require Majestic to submit a traffic impact study in accordance with state and township standards.

“The overall essence of the traffic study remains the same,” Milot said. “It has the same consistency that we’ve seen for any project in the township.”

The MHFC project now heads back to the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors. The township’s planning commission will meet again on Tuesday, Sept. 11.