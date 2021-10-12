HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Hanover Township's options to repair or replace its 40-year-old pool range in price from about $1.1 million to $6.8 million, and all three choices rule out a 2022 swim season.
The next pool parties would be in 2023, if the Northampton County township's board of supervisors decides to proceed with renovations or replacement.
After three plans were presented at Tuesday's board meeting, Supervisor Susan Lawless said the township has to have some hard discussions about paying for a pool — and soon.
"If this can gets kicked down the road" the project will not get done, she said.
The township pool on Jacksonville Road was closed in June 2020 after leaks were found. The ground under the pool is known as "karst," or water-soluble limestone that is prone to sinkholes. When the ground moves, the pool's pipes break.
Joseph Powell of BKP Architects, Philadelphia, presented three options that he said are broad and conceptual. Costs may vary, depending on amenities such as heating the pool.
The first option would be to repair the existing pool and add a culvert to protect pipes. That would cost about $1.1 million.
The second course of action, which Powell recommended, is to repair and reconfigure the pool. Lanes for competitive swimming would be added, along with more shade around the pool, underwater seating, a slide and a splash pad. The price would be about $5.1 million.
The third and most expensive option would cost about $6.8 million and add a beach-style entry, water features in the pool, a slide and more shade. While attractive, Powell said the "remove and replace" choice would be "too much pool," adding to operating costs.
"You'd probably need to double your staff," he said. That would be a challenge, with a shortage of lifeguards during the past summer swim season.
Regardless of how the township proceeds, there will be no swimming next summer.
"There was no way we could get it done for the 2022 season," Powell said.
If the township approves pool work, the next version needs to "provide a good aquatic experience," Powell said.
"The pool was pretty dull," he said.
Powell's estimates did not include heating the pool. He said that would not be a big capital expense, but personnel costs would go up if the pool season were extended.
All three options would use a chlorine cleaning system. Powell said saltwater alternatives would cost too much to maintain at a public pool.
The option he recommended would allow for a swim team, and the reconfiguration would mean that children would not have to leave the pool for "adult swims."
The board took no action on the pool Tuesday.
New fire truck
The supervisors approved the $901,000 purchase of a new pumper-tanker truck. Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Van Why said the Pierce Manufacturing vehicle is slightly smaller than the 2001 truck it will replace, which is a benefit because it will be able to avoid brushing as many trees. The truck will have a 2,000-gallon capacity, up from the current 1,400 gallons.
The board voted 4-0 for buying the truck, which was the most expensive of three options. Chairman John Diacogiannis, Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville, Lawless and John Nagle were in favor. Jeffrey Warren was absent.
Proposed High Point Boulevard building
The board also got a first look at a proposed 80,000-square-foot building. The 12-acre site at 3550 High Point Blvd. would include 510 parking spaces, short of the 560 required by zoning.
Dominick Baker, project executive with developer J.G. Petrucci Co. of New Jersey, said the building could be used for medical offices, but there is so far no specific tenant. Baker said he was only there to hear board input. No decision was made on the use Tuesday.