HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Hanover Township held a public hearing on the proposed 150-apartment Willow Crest Farms development Tuesday without completing testimony.
Board of Supervisors Chairman John Diacogiannis shut down the meeting at 10 p.m., adhering to a three-hour limit, and said the hearing will resume at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 in the Northampton County township's community center.
Willow Crest Farms is planned for a 76-acre tract of mostly farm fields just south of Route 22, bounded to the west by Jacksonville Road, on the southern border by Blair Road and Monocacy Creek to the east.
Gregory Elko of Langan Engineering, representing the development, said the land would be split into two lots with the 150 garden apartments to the west, and for now, the remaining 44 acres would remain open. There is one dwelling on that end of the land.
About 75 residents, many of them concerned about traffic, attended the hearing. Blair Road would provide access to the 12 two-story apartment buildings.
"Blair Road is a local residential road," said Raymond French, one of the neighbors objecting to the plan. Under questioning by Peter Lehr, an attorney representing several residents, French said there are two school-bus stops and a park along the road, attracting pedestrians, bicyclists and cars. Vehicles park along Blair Road, French said, adding, "It's a mess in the morning."
Traffic expert Peter Terry of Benchmark Civil Engineering said there would be "relatively minor impact" from the development. Residents of Blair Road, along with Timothy Drive and Kevin Drive to the east, disagreed loudly, prompting township attorney Jim Preston to ask for quiet. The 150 new apartments would add an estimated 1,037 trips per day, Terry said.
Attorney James Holzinger, representing Willow Crest Farms, asked Terry if any development at the site would generate more traffic, and Terry agreed that any project would add to the number of vehicles on nearby roads.
Elko, the project engineer, said the plan reviewed Tuesday contains 25 fewer apartments and shorter buildings than a plan submitted in 2019. The garden-style apartment buildings would be 35 feet high, he said. Building sizes would vary, with each containing six to 18 apartments.
As proposed, Elko said Willow Crest Farms would generate a $390,000 recreation fee for the township. Hanover is considering borrowing $7.5 million to overhaul its leaky public pool.
The 76-acre tract is owned by Gregory Gulick, according to county records. The construction of apartments on the tract is a conditional use, meaning it is allowed by zoning but the township supervisors must approve the plan and may set some conditions on it.
If the developers make a good case for the project, "the board is not at liberty to turn them down," Preston said. If approved, Willow Crest will still have to go through a land development process.
Hanover's planning commission approved the proposal earlier.
If the hearing is not over after the Jan. 4 session, it would resume on Jan. 18.