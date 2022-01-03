Hanover Township Willow Crest Farms 2

Approximately 75 people attended a public hearing for the proposed Willow Crest Farms development in Hanover Township in December, 2021. 

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Hanover Township will hold a continued public hearing on the proposed Willowcrest Farms development Tuesday at 7 p.m.
 
To accommodate a crowd, the meeting will at the Northampton County township's community center.
 
A Willowcrest Farms website boasts of luxury 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with modern amenities, "timeless architecture" and more, but the project has not yet been approved. The website also points to the convenience of living near Route 512 and Route 22: "Location, location, location!" 
 
At a Dec. 7 hearing, a 150-unit apartment complex of two-story buildings was proposed for 76 acres of mostly farm fields just west of Route 512 and south of Route 22, bounded to the west by Jacksonville Road, Blair Road to the south and Monocacy Creek to the east. Most of the acreage to the east would remain open, according to testimony at the earlier hearing.
 
Several residents complained at that meeting about increased traffic on neighborhood roads and near a park. Access to the 12 two-story buildings would be from Blair Road.
 
A traffic expert said impact on traffic would be "relatively minor" but said the development would generate about 1,037 daily vehicle trips.
 
The township supervisors limited that session to three hours. About 75 residents attended.

