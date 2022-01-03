News Alert
Hanover Township to continue public hearing on Willowcrest Farms development proposal Tuesday
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Hanover Township will hold a continued public hearing on the proposed Willowcrest Farms development Tuesday at 7 p.m.
To accommodate a crowd, the meeting will at the Northampton County township's community center.
A Willowcrest Farms website boasts of luxury 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with modern amenities, "timeless architecture" and more, but the project has not yet been approved. The website also points to the convenience of living near Route 512 and Route 22: "Location, location, location!"
At a Dec. 7 hearing, a 150-unit apartment complex of two-story buildings was proposed for 76 acres of mostly farm fields just west of Route 512 and south of Route 22, bounded to the west by Jacksonville Road, Blair Road to the south and Monocacy Creek to the east. Most of the acreage to the east would remain open, according to testimony at the earlier hearing.
Several residents complained at that meeting about increased traffic on neighborhood roads and near a park. Access to the 12 two-story buildings would be from Blair Road.
A traffic expert said impact on traffic would be "relatively minor" but said the development would generate about 1,037 daily vehicle trips.
The township supervisors limited that session to three hours. About 75 residents attended.
Lehigh Valley News
- PSP credits teller, officer for stopping alleged scam
- Bus driver absences force LANTA to cancel more bus routes for Tuesday
- Lehigh Valley seeing highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since start of pandemic
- Hanover Township to continue public hearing on Willowcrest Farms development proposal Tuesday
- Judge: Nicholas Douglas will not be allowed to become constable in Allentown, citing prior criminal convictions
- Pa. appeals court rules to not count Lehigh County undated ballots in judge race
- Northampton County Council chooses Lori Vargo Heffner as president, Kerry Myers as vice president
- Allentown's new mayor Matt Tuerk meets city employees on first day of work
- PennDOT displays plans for Maple Drive Bridge in Lehigh Township
- Bethlehem Police ask for help identifying Ginza Sushi robbery suspect
Berks Area News
- PSP credits teller, officer for stopping alleged scam
- Berks schools resume classes amid surge in COVID cases
- Berks' 1st baby of 2022 born to Reading couple
- Firefighters extinguish shed fire in Colebrookdale
- Families celebrate New Year's Eve in Reading, Berks
- Boyertown welcomes 2022 with traditional bear drop
- Balloon drop signifies early start to 2022 for kids in Berks
- Berks coroner: Deaths of elderly couple a murder-suicide
- Reading man behind bars for allegedly shaking infant
- 775 children's books donated to Judith's Reading Room
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy
- Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. subpoenaed in New York AG's probe
- Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
- Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire
- Live updates: COVID hospitalizations on rise in Mississippi
- Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs
- CES gadget show stages a wary return amid COVID-19
- More record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
- Robert J. Giuffra Jr. en Scott Miller worden co-voorzitters van Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Robert J. Giuffra, Jr. et Scott Miller sont nommés coprésidents de Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
Entertainment News
- RAW: FILE: WARNER MUSIC BUYS DAVID BOWIE CATALOGUE
- Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
- Live with Kelly and Ryan returns to remote filming amid COVID spike
- Julianne Hough: I have a bunch of goals for the new year
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'enjoyed Christmas together'
- Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
- Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season
- The Weeknd announces a new album
- ‘American Auto’: Ana Gasteyer Takes the Wheel in NBC’s New Workplace Comedy (VIDEO)
- New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'