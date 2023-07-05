Hanover Township's Planning Commission will hear more details July 11 about a warehouse proposed for the site of a Best Western hotel near a busy Northampton County intersection.

Arcadia Development plans a 250,290-square-foot warehouse for the land occupied now by the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western, and an adjacent field. The hotel is at 300 Gateway Drive, just northeast of the intersection of Route 22 and Route 512.

The plan has drawn criticism from the Monocacy Creek Watershed Association and Embassy Bank Chairman, Chief Executive and President David Lobach.

At a May meeting of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, Lobach said safety is already an issue on that stretch of Route 512, where there are four traffic lights within a half mile and a Wegman's grocery store just to the west.

The Arcadia plan reviewed by the LVPC in May indicated that warehouse traffic would use Gateway Drive to reach Route 512, passing a Hampton Suites hotel and Embassy Bank's headquarters.

The Watershed Association also views the development as a threat to the creek, just to the south, and to Northampton County's Gertrude B. Fox Conservation Area. Gertrude "Gertie" Fox of Bethlehem was an advocate for the creek.

The Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 in the township community center, not in the usual meeting room.

The plan had been scheduled for review earlier by the township Planning Commission but was removed from the agenda.

Agendas are subject to change.