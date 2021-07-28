HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors received an update on the community pool during its Tuesday night meeting in Northampton County.
Supervisors previously established a pool advisory group which includes township residents. Based on the group's recommendation, supervisors hired Philadelphia-based BKP Architects earlier this year for an evaluation and a feasibility study of options regarding the pool's restoration.
BKP's project, which started earlier this month and is scheduled to last eight weeks, is to provide an architectural and structural evaluation, a pool evaluation and design, geotechnical engineering and estimated costs.
The firm's initial meeting with various township administrators and staff took place last Wednesday, according to comments Tuesday night by Michael Prendeville, vice chairman of the board.
The meeting addressed a physical pool inspection and historical uses of the 40-year-old pool, which is located on Jacksonville Road, nearby the Hanover Township Community Center. A discussion on the pool's "archaic" pool aspects, such as its filtration, also occurred. The supervisor termed the meeting a success.
"No decisions obviously have been made," said Prendeville. "The meeting went very well."
"It was kind of an open meeting," said Chairman John Diacogiannis. "My biggest takeaway is we made the absolute right decision to hire these people … I think they were happy to see that we had a full advisory committee."
BKP will seek public input the week of Aug. 9; hold discussions with stakeholders the weeks of Aug. 16, 23, and 30; and make a public presentation the first week of September.
"They seem to grasp what they have to do," said Township Manager John Finnigan Jr.
Fireworks ordinance
In other business, supervisors approved advertising an ordinance concerning fireworks usage. If approved, the ordinance would limit the ignition or discharge of consumer fireworks in the township from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day and Labor Day, July 3 through July 5, and on New Year's Day, as well as from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve, leading into New Year's Day.
Use any other time would be "strictly prohibited." Violators are subject to a $500 fine for a first offense, $750 for the second and $1,000 for the third, plus the cost of prosecution.
However, Finnigan noted that public involvement will almost certainly be required to administer any punishment.
"Unless they [police] have someone willing to go in and testify, it's not going to happen," he said.
Mask requirements
Finally, Finnigan noted news regarding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's revised COVID-19 mask guidelines. The agency now wants wants fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in what are considered "high transmission areas."
The township manager said based on a news report Tuesday night, Northampton County is considered a "substantial risk" area. As a result, masks will required to enter the township building starting Wednesday.