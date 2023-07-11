Hanover Township (Northampton County) will review plans for a 179,400-square-foot "manufacturing warehouse" on Airport Road at its July 27 meeting.
The Zoning Hearing Board will consider multiple variances for the building proposed for 4300 Airport Road.
In March, the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority extended for six months an agreement with Majestic Realty, the developer that is seeking land-use approval from the township. Majestic plans to put up 11 buildings on 300 acres at 4300 Airport Road, on land owned by the authority, the operator of Lehigh Valley International Airport.
The township's Planning Commission reviewed the Majestic plan at a March 6 meeting. Not all issues were resolved.
The airport's Board of Governors voted in favor of the extension at its March 28 meeting, after Darren Betters, the authority's director of business development, said the zoning change Majestic seeks will result in more revenue from the development. Some governors objected, saying Majestic has had enough time, but the vote was in favor of giving the company until Oct. 1 to work issues out with Hanover.
The deal with Majestic is part of the airport authority's plan to bring in more non-aeronautical revenue.
The developer is seeking several zoning variances and contends that the site is for a manufacturing building, not a truck terminal. The zoning relief sought involves how far the project is from a residential district and how it will gain access to local roads.
The airport land is on the western edge of the township.
Majestic Realty Co. is the largest privately held developer and owner of planned business parks in the U.S., according to the company's website. Its portfolio includes more than 90 million square feet of industrial, office and retail space, along with sports and hospitality businesses.
Majestic was founded in 1948 by Edward P. Roski Sr. The company has had an office in Bethlehem since 2008, when it started developing former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land.
Edward P. Roski Jr. is now chairman and president of Majestic. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has donated millions to help other veterans, according to the Majestic website. He is also co-owner of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League and the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association.
Forbes' Real Time Net Worth calculator says Roski Jr. was worth $6.5 billion as of Tuesday, making him the 397th richest person in the world.
The township Zoning Hearing Board will meet at 7 p.m. July 27 at the municipal building, 3630 Jackonsville Road. Agendas are subject to change. Check the township website for details.
