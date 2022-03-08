HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Plans for a new municipal swimming pool in Hanover Township, Northampton County, are moving forward to the design phase after Tuesday night's board of supervisors meeting.
The board authorized the firm overseeing the planned renovations of the pool to prepare bid documents and advance to the next phase of the design.
The project is estimated to cost $5 million and will include many of the features suggested during a community forum of 100 people and online surveys, said Joseph Powell of BKP Architects, Philadelphia.
The township's supervisors hired BKP last June for $29,120 to determine the best course of action for the leaking 40-year-old pool on Jacksonville Road, which has cracked underground pipes and has been closed since June 2019. The township hopes to open the new pool next year.
During his informal presentation to the board, Powell said the pool and its surrounding grounds, when completed, will be best described as an "aquatic entertainment campus."
Features of the pool, which will be completely fenced for safety and security, will include a splash pad, a slide, a wading pool, underwater seating, a zero-depth entry area and lanes for competitive swimming.
Other additions will include a snack stand, access for food trucks, lighting, restrooms, a dedicated area for lifeguards and their equipment, a check-in area for guests, canopy-covered areas for shade and trees that won't shed their leaves, to keep the pool clean.
Powell said the plan also calls for establishing a great lawn, where the township could host outdoor events during and beyond the pool season.
BKP will be working with a technical engineer to pump concrete into the ground to stabilize and mitigate settlement of the new pool, Powell said. The ground under the pool contains water-soluble limestone that is prone to sinkholes. When the ground moves, the pool's pipes break.
Powell said BKP should be ready to go to bid for the work on the pool by August or September.
Township Manager John Finnigan Jr. advised the board to keep the project moving because of the spiking costs of building materials.