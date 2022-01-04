HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Hanover Township's board of supervisors listened to two hours of testimony and argument Tuesday during its second hearing on the proposed 150-unit Willowcrest Farms apartment development.
The Northampton County township's five supervisors will make a decision on whether the plan can proceed at a meeting Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. in Hanover's community center. The board has met twice for five hours total so far about the proposal.
Willowcrest is seeking conditional-use approval for 12 garden-style apartment buildings on acreage west of Route 512, bounded by Route 22 to the north and Blair Road to the south. The land is on the right as drivers approach Route 512 from eastbound Route 22.
As planned now, some farmland and an existing home would remain on the eastern side of the property and the only access for the 150 units would be via Blair Road.
The board can reject or approve the plan and may set conditions upon the development if it is approved.
Township attorney Jim Preston told the audience of about 65 at the community center that the issue is not whether board members like the project. Rather, it comes down to whether attorney Jim Holzinger, representing Willowcrest, and his experts made the case for approval.
If so, the board "may have to hold their noses and approve it," he said. Preston has said at other meeting that boards are governed by rules and law: "Land use is not by referendum."
Nine residents addressed the board Tuesday, all in opposition. The comments ranged from a reference to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia to an argument that people who live in single-family homes are more dedicated to their community than apartment dwellers are, but all focused on traffic and safety.
Resident Rodger Cornish said increased traffic would drive down property values, while Raymond French said Blair Road is lined by piles of leaves or snow for much of the year, making the 34-foot-wide street more narrow.
Attorney Peter Lehr, representing some neighbors, said the proposed single access point onto Blair, a residential street with a park and school-bus stop, is not sufficient for 150 units.
Lehr's traffic expert, engineer Joe Eberly, said there is parking on both sides of Blair. Eberly warned of danger for pedestrians as daily traffic would more than double if 150 apartments are built.
Willowcrest poses a threat to public safety and a potential liability for the township, Lehr said. He also said the proposal was not precise in its definition of garden apartments, which he said are one- or two-story buildings. Willowcrest could include third-floor lofts, he suggested.
Holzinger said that unless the property has access to Blair Road, it could be considered landlocked.
He also played down the traffic concern: "Every use that could go on this property is going to generate more traffic." Single-family homes, for example, are a permitted use.
Willowcrest, though still early in the approval process, already has a website promoting its location and modern amenities.