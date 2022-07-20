HANOVER TWP, Pa. - With summer comes heat - sometimes so scorching, it can take away summer's good vibes pretty quick if you're not careful.

In Hanover Township, Northampton County, the community center welcomed dozens of families out to enjoy a unique way to cool off.

"When excessive heat waves come into the area, we reach out to the fire company," said Township Manager Jay Finnigan. "And they always volunteer to come over and spray the kids with their aerial ladder trucks. We sent out a mass email to township residents yesterday and immediately got responses."

"It is awesome that the township does this for the kids especially," said township resident Debbie Mosser.

Ladder 15 was a sight for sore eyes, especially for kids with no other way to cool off.

"We don't have a pool," said Jackson Kohler, who, along with his brother, Jacob, was enjoying the ladder truck's waterfall along with dozens of other kids.

"Today is the perfect day to do this," said Mosser.

