HANOVER TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Hanover Township Planning Commission voted to delay its vote on the plan for a warehouse near the intersection of Route 22 and Route 512 in Northampton County.

The developer, Arcadia Development, proposes a 250,290-square-foot warehouse at 300 Gateway Drive — the northeast corner of the Route 22-Route 512 intersection. The land is now occupied by the SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western and an adjacent field.

Speaking on behalf of the developer, Pidcock Company engineer Bruce Anderson explained some of the changes made to the proposal in the last two months. A revised traffic pattern featuring longer left-turn lanes and narrower medians along Route 512 was among these changes, Anderson said.

According to Anderson, the developer proposes increasing the left-turn lanes on Route 512 South from 60 feet to 160 feet, which he said could allow two large trucks to get through a single traffic light and turn onto Route 22.

"We've extended that turn lane from 60 feet to about 160 feet — sufficient for one truck and four cars, or two trucks for the next traffic cycle," Anderson said.

Anderson also explained that, while the proposed development would increase traffic in the area, it would not add as much traffic as previously thought.

Citing a traffic study conducted by the developer, Anderson said that the warehouse would increase the number of daily vehicle trips from 1,400 to 1,900 through the area — an increase of 500 trips per day. An average of one truck every 15 minutes would travel through the warehouse facility, Anderson said.

Some residents, however, were not convinced of the plan's merits.

Michael Recchiuti, of Gloria Lane, questioned how the commission could endorse the developer's traffic study without having identified a tenant for the proposed warehouse.

"Until you actually have a user identified for this warehouse, you cannot do an accurate traffic study," Recchiuti said.

Hanover Township resident Judith Hunsicker — who is also chief operating and financial officer for Embassy Bancorp, the parent company of Embassy Bank — said the truck traffic was simply too big of a drawback for her or her employer to support the proposal. The bank's headquarters is at 100 Gateway Drive, just off Route 512.

"Embassy just doesn't see anything beneficial about this project," Hunsicker said, drawing applause from the public.

Planning commission Chairman Dale Traupman introduced a motion to table a decision on the proposal until "the next time Arcadia is on the agenda." Member Gordon Campbell seconded Traupman's motion. Ultimately, the planning commission will make a recommendation to the township board of supervisors to approve or reject the plan.

The commission will meet again on Monday, Aug. 7, at the Hanover Township Municipal Building.