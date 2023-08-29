HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Majestic Realty offered a public presentation of its proposed "master-planned flex center" at Hanover Township Community Center in Northampton County on Tuesday night, and it quickly became an opportunity for concerned residents to push back on the plan.

The Los Angeles-based developer's flex center calls for the construction of 10 multi-use buildings on 300 acres of land off Airport Road — a site which sits near Lehigh Valley International Airport and is owned by the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority, or LNAA.

As they did at the Aug. 8 Hanover Township Planning Commission meeting, Joseph Uliana and Majestic Senior Vice President Ed Konjoyan explained that the 10-building proposal was ultimately smaller and less impactful than a separate 28-building proposal that could possibly be constructed within the township's Aircraft Flightpath Highway Business District, or AFHBD.

"We view this as a classic master-planned development with an attractive, unified site plan," Uliana said. "Not one-off buildings that are done, but something that is coordinated to look consistent and to meet a pre-planned look.

Because of the development's location within the AFHBD, Konjoyan and Uliana said its possible uses were limited by federal building height regulations. Uses such as mini-storage facilities, data centers, indoor agriculture and airport-related functions were likely, while uses that draw large tractor-trailer traffic like cold storage facilities would be prohibited, Konjoyan and Uliana said.

However, most residents were not convinced by the developer's assurances.

Resident Monica Beaky accused Majestic of writing the zoning text amendment recommended by the township planning commission for its own benefit — and to the "detriment" of Hanover Township residents. The developer should instead work within the framework of existing township ordinances, Beaky argued.

"You have written this text amendment for your own benefit, to the detriment of citizens, and to the detriment of people who will live basically on top of this," Beaky told Konjoyan, to which the latter disagreed. "Why would you write a text amendment to a township and propose it if it wasn't for your benefit?"

Resident Jennifer Levins cited an agreement between Majestic and the LNAA in which profits from the development would be split 60% to 40%, respectively. Since such an agreement would not at all benefit residents, Levins argued, the developer should consider building a park or other green space that would offer some upside for the surrounding community.

"I don't see anything in either one of these plans," Levins said. "You're not building a park... What services are you providing us?"

Resident Jerry Landi expressed his preference for the 28-building plan that Majestic said would be currently permitted, since the many smaller buildings in that plan would make developing traffic-generating warehouses more difficult. The over-development of warehouses in the Lehigh Valley has left many of them sitting empty with no benefit to communities, Landi said to applause.

"That plan sounds good to me," Landi said of the 28-building alternative that Majestic used as a point of comparison. "But you know what? You won't fill them (multi-use warehouse buildings)."

The current AFHBD zoning ordinance allows up to 25% of a building's square footage to be used for warehouses, which increases to 50% if a developer obtains conditional use.

As part of its proposed text amendment, Majestic is seeking to expand that proposed conditional use threshold from 50% to 100% for buildings in its flex center that have a 500-foot setback from residences, which Konjoyan said would qualify seven out of the 10 proposed buildings.

No formal action on the flex center was taken at Tuesday's presentation. The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors will next meet on Tuesday, Sept. 12.