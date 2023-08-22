HANOVER TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening, the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors in Northampton County unanimously approved a bid for the construction of pickleball courts at the Hanover Township Community Center.
According to township manager John Finnigan, the $211,000 bid will be awarded to LB Construction Enterprises Inc. LB's bid was chosen out of six total bids, five of which were "complete" bids that included all the township's desired features.
Finnigan noted that the bid's cost was well below the $400,000 that the township had budgeted to construct pickleball courts.
Finnigan and township engineer Brien Kocher said the construction on the pickleball courts could be completed this fall, but might have to be delayed until next spring if a sudden cold snap prevents workers from painting the courts.
In other news, the board provided a update on the installation of sidewalks at the Hanover Township Community Center pool.
According to Finnigan, the installation of sidewalks has been briefly postponed because excess dirt must be removed from the site. The excess dirt is enough to fill 100 truck loads but will be removed at no cost to the township, Finnigan said.
Lastly, board chairman John Diacogiannis announced the township's upcoming Patriot Day memorial event.
The event will be held outside the township's community center on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Diacogiannis said it will feature a "flag retirement" ceremony conducted by Boy Scouts to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.