HANOVER TWP., Pa. – At its meeting Tuesday night, the Hanover Township Board of Supervisors unanimously awarded a nearly $300,000 bid for road work within the Northampton County township.
The bid, valued at exactly $298,746.35, was awarded to the Bath-based Grace Industries Inc. for improvements to Stoke Park Road and Courtney Street. Grace Industries completed similar work on Hanoverville Road last year, township Public Works Director Martin Limpar said.
According to Limpar, the bid was "almost $35,000" cheaper than another bid the township considered. The board had expected to spend about $280,000 on a bid for the project, he said.
"I was a little nervous when not as many bids came in as I was promised, but we still did good," Limpar said of the bid.
Bids for the work were opened at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to board Vice Chairman Jack Nagle. Upon the supervisors awarding the bid to Grace Industries, Nagle directed township Secretary Christina Thomas to return bonds to the other bidding developers.
In response to a resident's question, Limpar said the project did not yet have a scheduled start date, but work is expected to be finished by the end of October.
Pool update
Limpar also gave an update on construction of the Hanover Township community pool, for which the board accepted a $6.75 million bid last November.
He said that the walls of the pool are "almost completely formed," and noted that dirt had been removed from the area where the pool's waterfall will be.
Limpar also said the township will continue to provide revised pool schedules monthly, with the next update coming in two weeks. The walls are expected to be fully formed by then, according to Limpar.
Little Free Library vandalism
In other news, Recreation Director Dante Terenzio addressed the supervisors' concerns about vandalism of "Little Free Library" locations within the township. The Little Free Library outside of Hanover Township Community Center was removed, meaning only a book drop-off box remains open to the public, Terenzio said.
"We're just down to the book drop-off at this point," Terenzio said. "I have hopes that we'll be receiving monthly literature [about] Bethlehem happenings from the [Bethlehem] Library."
The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors will meet again on Tuesday, July 11.