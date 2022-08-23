HANOVER TWP., Pa. – By a 3-2 vote, supervisors in Hanover Township, Northampton County, on Tuesday night rejected a proposal to advance an anti-nepotism ordinance.
The ordinance has been in discussion for months, supported by Supervisors Susan Lawless and Jeffrey Warren. But their efforts ended when Board Chairman Jack Nagle, Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville and board member John Diacogiannis voted against Lawless' motion, seconded by Warren, to send the ordinance for legal review and prepare it for a vote.
At the board's May 10 meeting, Lawless read a statement in support of an anti-nepotism ordinance, saying it was needed to "build in parameters regarding the future hiring of persons having a familiar relationship to, or with persons who are already in management positions within the township."
She said the lack of an ordinance led to the resignation of a former recreation director.
With only 25 full-time employees, Lawless said, "It is far too small an environment to believe that familial, or even close friendships, do not create imbalances of power among the staff."
At Tuesday night's meeting, she presented her proposed two-page ordinance, modeled after one in Murrysville, a small town in Westmoreland County, tweaked to exclude part-time employees and volunteers such as those who serve in emergency services and on the planning commission.
There would have been no changes over the township's current personnel policy other than defining what a relative is and preventing relatives from directly supervising employees.
Lawless noted that the proposed ordinance would not preclude the hiring of a relative, just that the relative could not be in a direct report relationship or be supervised by a close family member.
She said there's a difference between a policy and an ordinance, in that an ordinance is law and not discretionary.
"I want something with more teeth," Lawless said, adding that she has empirical evidence that the township's personnel policy has not always been followed.
Warren said there's something to be said for passing an ordinance, noting that it becomes law and provides more power and authority to residents.
Solicitor James Broughal said a policy is the law as much as an ordinance, and that a policy is appropriate to deal with matters of nepotism, noting that the proposed ordinance lacked any penalties, further showing there was no difference.
Nagle said an ordinance, by definition, is for citizens, and policies are for employees. Diacogiannis agreed, saying a policy covers personnel issues, and an ordinance would not add any more than what the township is currently doing with preventing nepotism.