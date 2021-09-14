BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors in Northampton County held a public hearing Tuesday for a proposed Wawa convenience store.
The new store is proposed for the intersection of Bath Pike (Route 512 North) and Highland Avenue, just a quarter mile north of Route 22.
David Jaindl of Jaindl Land Development Co., Orefield, is owner of the property where the new 5,585 square-foot Wawa is planned.
Jaindl said development of the corner parcel would also include raising the existing four-story office building there now and erecting a new 40,000- square-foot, three-story medical office structure, to be occupied by Lehigh Valley Health Network, just north of the convenience store.
According to Michael Spiegel, the project engineer for the project, the proposed Wawa store will be open 24 hours, seven days a week. It will feature 16 vehicle fueling stations and indoor seating for up to 30 guests.
He also said alcohol sales may be planned for the future, after the necessary applications and clearances for serving adult beverages have been secured.
On Aug. 9, the Wawa plan received the endorsement of the township's planning commission. Its conditional use will be voted on by the supervisors at their Sept. 28 meeting.
Jaindl said he was unable to offer a date as to when demolition and construction on the site would begin or predict a completion date, in the case that the projects receive approval.