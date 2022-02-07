Hanover Township's supervisors will meet Tuesday to vote on a proposed 150-unit apartment complex off Route 22 and a new Wawa off Route 512.
The Northampton County township has already held two hearings spanning about five hours on Willowcrest Farms, 12 garden-style apartment buildings on land west of Route 512, with Route 22 to the north and Blair Road to the south. The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. in the township community center.
Neighbors have objected to the traffic the development will bring to Blair Road, a residential street with a park. Township attorney Jim Preston told residents at earlier hearings that the issue is not whether the five supervisors like the project, but whether Jim Holzinger, representing Willowcrest, has made the case for approval.
The board "may have to hold their noses and approve it" even if they would prefer not to see 12 two-story buildings on the farmland, Preston said at an earlier hearing.
"Land use is not by referendum," Preston has said in the past.
Neighbors have also complained about safety and one resident said owners of single-family homes are preferred to apartment dwellers, but the main issue has been traffic. Holzinger has said in response that any use of the land will generate traffic.
Attorney Peter Lehr, representing some of the neighbors, said the proposed single access via Blair is not sufficient for 150 units.
The supervisors will also vote on a Wawa convenience store proposed for 90 Highland Ave. at the intersection with Route 512. The board has set several conditions on the plan, including the installation of sidewalks and street lighting.
The 90 Highland Ave. site is about a quarter mile north of Route 22, on the east side of Route 512.
The Jaindl Land Development Co. plan is for a 24-hour store with 16 fueling stations. The convenience store is a "conditional use" under township zoning, meaning it is allowed but the supervisors may set conditions or requirements for the developer to meet.
The Wawa will have indoor seating, and a Jaindl representative has said that alcohol sales may be considered in the future.
Hanover Twp. supervisors to vote Tuesday on Willowcrest development, Route 512 Wawa
Hanover Township's supervisors will meet Tuesday to vote on a proposed 150-unit apartment complex off Route 22 and a new Wawa off Route 512.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- More potholes open up after recent heavy rains
- New restaurant in Nazareth to cater to those with specific food needs
- Hanover Twp. supervisors to vote Tuesday on Willowcrest development, Route 512 Wawa
- Tara Zrinski drops bid for Pa. House after new district line puts her on the wrong side of the street
- Man dies after pedestrian-motor vehicle crash in Allentown
- New Tripoli Bank announces leadership transition
- Faces Int., ArtsQuest, United Way of Greater Lehigh Valley announce 'Heroes' exhibition
- Cannabis consumer activists comment on legalization hearings in Harrisburg
- Allentown St. Patrick's Day parade returning in 2022
- Fire damages N. Whitehall Twp. home
Berks Area News
- Coroner ID's person killed in Spring Twp. fire
- Reading School District announced hiring bonuses for 2021-2022 school year
- 1 person dead, 2 injured after fire at Spring Twp. home
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Reading's Opportunity House continues to support community with COVID vaccine clinics
- Hispanic Center, Alzheimer’s Association teaming up for virtual forum
- PennDOT trying to reassure drivers about safety after bridge collapse
- Berks County preps for icy conditions overnight, schools have precautionary virtual day
- Furry Friends: Maggie and Siracha
- Diocese suspends policy preventing boys from wrestling girls
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
- California lawmakers set to vote on paid COVID sick leave
- Police: 1 dead in Washington state grocery store shooting
- New restaurant in Nazareth to cater to those with specific food needs
- Frontier bids $2.9 billion for rival budget airline Spirit
- US and Japan reach deal to make most steel imports tax-free
- Stocks end another up-and-down day with mixed results
- Report: Corporate climate pledges are weaker than they seem
- Boris Johnson reboots office in bid to move past 'partygate'
- After more than 1,000 years, this English pub is closing its doors
Entertainment News
- (PKG) CONSUMER WATCH: IMPACT OF MAJOR AIRLINE MERGER ON FLYERS
- After more than 1,000 years, this English pub is closing its doors
- ‘The Kardashians’: Hulu Sets Premiere Date — Watch Announcement (VIDEO)
- Eva Longoria Is Developing ‘Paola Santiago and the River of Tears’ Live-Action Series
- Disney+ Announces ‘Goosebumps’ Series, Jeremy Renner & Brie Larson Unscripted Titles
- ‘Raising Dion’: Jason Ritter on Pat’s Crooked Warnings and His Fave Sci-Fi Shows
- ‘American Born Chinese’ Disney+ Series Adds Michelle Yeoh & More to Cast
- Razzie nominations razz 'Diana: The Musical,' Jared Leto. See who made the list
- TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 7-13): Super Bowl, ‘Inventing Anna’ & More
- ‘The Dropout’: Amanda Seyfried Is Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s First Look (VIDEO)