Hanover Township supervisors listen to testimony related to the proposed Willowcrest Farms apartment development.

Hanover Township's supervisors will meet Tuesday to vote on a proposed 150-unit apartment complex off Route 22 and a new Wawa off Route 512.

The Northampton County township has already held two hearings spanning about five hours on Willowcrest Farms, 12 garden-style apartment buildings on land west of Route 512, with Route 22 to the north and Blair Road to the south. The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. in the township community center.

Neighbors have objected to the traffic the development will bring to Blair Road, a residential street with a park. Township attorney Jim Preston told residents at earlier hearings that the issue is not whether the five supervisors like the project, but whether Jim Holzinger, representing Willowcrest, has made the case for approval.

The board "may have to hold their noses and approve it" even if they would prefer not to see 12 two-story buildings on the farmland, Preston said at an earlier hearing.

"Land use is not by referendum," Preston has said in the past.

Neighbors have also complained about safety and one resident said owners of single-family homes are preferred to apartment dwellers, but the main issue has been traffic. Holzinger has said in response that any use of the land will generate traffic.

Attorney Peter Lehr, representing some of the neighbors, said the proposed single access via Blair is not sufficient for 150 units.

The supervisors will also vote on a Wawa convenience store proposed for 90 Highland Ave. at the intersection with Route 512. The board has set several conditions on the plan, including the installation of sidewalks and street lighting.

The 90 Highland Ave. site is about a quarter mile north of Route 22, on the east side of Route 512.

The Jaindl Land Development Co. plan is for a 24-hour store with 16 fueling stations. The convenience store is a "conditional use" under township zoning, meaning it is allowed but the supervisors may set conditions or requirements for the developer to meet.

The Wawa will have indoor seating, and a Jaindl representative has said that alcohol sales may be considered in the future.

