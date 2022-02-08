HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Board of Supervisors voted down Tuesday the proposed 150-unit Willowcrest Farms apartment development and approved a new Wawa for Route 512.
The supervisors in the Northampton County township held two earlier public hearings on Willowcrest, totaling about five hours. Twelve two-story garden apartment buildings were proposed on a tract of farmland south of Route 22, west of Route 512 and north of Blair Road.
Neighbors of the land contended that Blair Road, the sole access point to Willowcrest, could not safely bear the additional traffic from 150 apartments.
Attorney Peter Lehr, representing some of the residents, challenged the use of Blair Road for access and other aspects of Willowcrest.
Attorney Jim Holzinger, representing the developer, said during the hearings that any use of the land would increase traffic.
The final vote came quickly, without discussion. Chairman John Nagle, Susan Lawless, John Diacogiannis and Jeffrey Warren voted not to approve Willowcrest. Vice Chairman Michael Prendeville did not attend the meeting at Hanover's community center because of a recent injury, Nagle said. He added that Prendeville is recovering.
There was no applause or comment after that vote, and most of the crowd of about 50 people filed out quickly.
New Wawa
Following the Willowcrest vote, the supervisors approved a new Wawa at 90 Highland Ave., at the intersection with Route 512. The site is about a quarter mile north of Route 22, on the east side of Route 512.
Jaindl Land Development Co. plans to put up a 24-hour convenience store with 16 fueling stations. The Wawa will have indoor seating and may in the future seek to sell alcohol.
Before the Wawa vote, Warren read about 10 minutes worth of conditions imposed or waived by the board on the development. Then the board voted 4-0 to approve the planned convenience store.
After the meeting, Warren declined to comment on the Willowcrest vote.
Proposed St. Luke's building
The board also decided to send representation to the zoning hearing board's meeting, when a St. Luke's University Health Network office building will be considered at 1278 Birchwood Drive. That area already has a shortage of parking, Township Manager John Finnigan said.