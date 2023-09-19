HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Route 512, or Bath Pike, may soon be a front in the convenience-store wars, the site of a skirmish between Sheetz and Wawa.

A Wawa is already in the works at the intersection of Highland Avenue and 512.

Sheetz might be moving in right up the road, less than one mile to the north.

A Hanover Township (Northampton County) Planning Commission agenda lists a "Preliminary presentation for a Sheetz Store at Southland and 512" for an Oct. 3 meeting. No specific address was provided. 69 News has called the township for details.

Competition in close quarters is nothing new for the Pennsylvania-based convenience chains.

The nearest Sheetz is at 3201 Schoenersville Road on the Lehigh County side of Bethlehem, just a couple blocks and across the street from a Wawa.

There is a long review and site-plan approval period before a new convenience store with gas pumps goes in.

Jaindl Land Development Co.'s Wawa at 90 Highland Ave. was approved by the township last year and is not operating yet. That store will be open 24 hours daily and have 16 fueling stations.

Sheetz was founded in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania. In 1963, a second store was opened, but growth picked up and by 1983, there were 100 Sheetz locations.

The chain is family owned and has more than 500 stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Wawa is based in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, and started in 1803 as an iron foundry, later a dairy business. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964, and now, 59 years later, there are more than 1,000 across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The Hanover Township Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the township community center, 3630 Jacksonville Road.

The meeting could go long: In addition to Sheetz, the agenda includes the proposal for manufacturing and warehousing at 4000-4300 Airport Road, and Arcadia Industrial Development's proposal for a warehouse at the site of the Best Western hotel on 300 Gateway Drive, just off Route 512.

Agendas are subject to change.