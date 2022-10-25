HANOVER TWP., Pa. – Supervisors in Hanover Township, Northampton County, have just one contractor's bid in hand to replace the community pool, and it comes with a price tag of $6.7 million — a 22% increase over what was estimated.
The township's 40-year-old pool on Jacksonville Road closed in June 2019 after leaks were found.
Although no vote was cast by supervisors during Tuesday's meeting, some members of the board and the community expressed that they would like to move ahead with that one bid before prices go even higher. The bid's expiration date is 60 days from when it was submitted, which was Sept. 16.
Joseph Powell, principal of BKP Architects — the firm hired by the township to determine the best plan for the pool — presented three options to the board. They were to accept the bid, delay the project or compromise on the current design.
Powell suggested the township accept the bid, but scale back and "remove some pieces of the pie." The township could forgo the snack/lifeguard building and check-in/storage building, he said, and then complete those items at a later time.
Chairman Jack Nagle responded to Powell's suggestion with disappointment.
"I have a problem with one bid," Nagle said. "You are calling for a disservice to our constituents. It is our fiscal responsibility to do everything we can, and I'm not sure we can safely say that with just one bid."
Nagle then added that the suggestion reflects negatively on Powell's credibility.
Powell said his conversations with contractors reveal that there is a labor problem. "There is no labor," he said.
Supervisor Susan Lawless insisted throughout the meeting that the township has the money, and the project will add value. She believes that delaying the project will likely lead to an increase in the cost of the pool.
Township residents complained they had to drive their children elsewhere to swim, and said they feel like Hanover is lacking in recreation compared to other nearby communities. They pushed for the board to move ahead.
"I think we got a gift in the last 20-25 years in this township, where the average life span of our old pool was 20-25 years," said resident Rob Cepin.
"We need to act on this now," he said. "The money's right."
Cepin, a former recreation director for the township, said the pool is a necessity.
"When you have an essential feature, that's a revenue creator," he said. "We're losing memberships to other pools in the area...and the one thing we didn't talk about — we're losing physical, social and mental health for our community, for our township."
The pool will take approximately 258 days from start to completion, which means that even if the township accepts the one bid on the table, it is unlikely the project will be completed for the 2023 swim season.
With one more board meeting prior to the 60-day bid deadline, Lawless asked if it's possible to extend the bid time.
"It can't hurt to make a call," Powell replied.