Hanover Twp. zoners grant 5 variances for Airport Road warehouse proposal

HANOVER TWP., Pa. – The Hanover Township Zoning Hearing Board in Northampton County granted variances for a proposed manufacturing warehouse Thursday night at the municipal building.
The project, offered for 4000-4300 Airport Road, involves plans for a 179,400-square-foot manufacturing warehouse. The developer — RDM Group from Montvale, New Jersey — sought five total variances from the ordinance.
One variance involved the building and associated outdoor storage or truck parking from being closer than 500 feet from an residential suburban zoning district. In the plan presented Thursday night, the proposed facility would be 200 feet from the residential district.
A second variance involved provisions which prohibit direct access to Orchard Lane, Airport Road, Weaversville Road or Schoenersville Road, except by an internal coordinated road system approved by the board of supervisors.
A third involved the provisions limiting the maximum lot size for use in this zone to 8 acres. The proposed combination of the two parcels for the project would equal 22.258 acres.
Still another variance request sought relief from the provision requiring the applicant to improve the lane capacity and intersection capacity to provide a capacity level of service of "C" or better service. On this matter, the zoners approved the variance with conditions of the developer working to interconnect roads to the east and south of the property as possible, conducting another traffic study, and meeting the satisfaction of the township supervisors, planning commission and engineer in regard to traffic improvements.
Finally, the applicant sought relief from the definition of a "truck terminal" as contained in the ordinance, instead concluding that the proposed building is a manufacturing building. A truck terminal would not be a permitted use.
During lengthy testimony and a spirited question-and-answer session with residents, project engineer Rocco Caracciolo testified that the facility's prospective tenant would be a food product manufacturer, but he and attorney Frank D'Amore said they could not disclose the name of the company.
The tenant is seeking to utilize half the structure for manufacturing and the other half for storage. Caracciolo said all product stored at the facility and distributed from there also would be manufactured there.
The facility would be 45 feet high and would include 27 loading docks on the building's eastern side, opposite neighboring residents and against land to be leased by Majestic Realty Co. for a separate development project. Caracciolo said his client's facility could operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
The engineer told the board that traffic is expected to be about 720 daily vehicle trips, roughly 20% of which will be tractor-trailers. A new traffic study will have to be formally conducted before the project reaches fruition, during review by the planning commission and then the board of supervisors.
The property will be served by one entrance/exit — an existing low-volume driveway previously approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Nearly two dozen residents offered questions and comments which lamented the project for various reasons, but primarily concerns about traffic and quality of life.
With unanimous board approval of the five requested variances Thursday night, the plan will now go before the township planning commission and then the board of supervisors for a conditional-use hearing.